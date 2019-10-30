A Palmyra man has been arrested after fleeing the scene of an Albemarle County car crash Monday.
Sean Christopher Garland, 23, was arrested following reports of a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Secretarys Road where at least one person was seen running from the scene.
Upon arriving, officers from the Albemarle County Police Department canvassed the area and found Garland in the woods. He was arrested after a short chase and initially gave officers a false name, according to a news release from the department.
Garland was charged with obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana and providing false identification. Outstanding warrants for his arrest also resulted in charges of failing to appear in Charlottesville Traffic Court, contempt for failing to appear in Albemarle County Circuit Court and failing to comply with Office of Offender Aid and Restoration supervision.
Garland is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.
