A person was shot Sunday night in the 800 block of Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle County. 

The person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the county police, who are investigating the incident. 

Around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, county police responded to a call for shots fired in the 800 block of Mallside Forest Court. 

This is being considered an isolated incident with no threat to the community, according to authorities.

No further details were provided Monday. Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to call Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments