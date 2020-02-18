LOUISA — A court appearance for the man charged with abducting a 14-year-old Louisa County girl has been pushed back for a third time.
Bruce William Lynch Jr., 34, of Bumpass, is charged with four counts of carnal knowledge of a minor without force and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor in Louisa County Circuit Court, according to court records. He also faces felony abduction charges.
Lynch is accused of abducting a Bumpass teen from her home early on the morning of Oct. 21. She is the daughter of his ex-girlfriend.
The two were not located until Oct. 30, when a tipster notified local law enforcement that someone meeting the description released by police was seen in Caroline County. Police investigated the tip, discovered the vehicle Lynch had been driving and a pursuit ensued.
Lynch originally was scheduled to appear in December, but the hearing has since been postponed three times, in part due to a change in defense attorneys. The most recent postponement was the result of a joint motion from the Commonwealth and defense to allow further discovery.
He is now scheduled to be arraigned on April 14.
Lynch is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange.
