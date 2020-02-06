LOUISA — The arraignment of a Bumpass man charged with having a sexual relationship with a teenager has been delayed due to a change in counsel.

Bruce William Lynch Jr., 34, is charged with four counts of carnal knowledge of a minor without force and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor, according to Louisa County Circuit Court records. He also faces felony abduction charges.

Lynch is accused of abducting a Bumpass teen from her home early on the morning of Oct. 21. She is the daughter of his ex-girlfriend.

Lynch was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, but the hearing was delayed due to a change in his legal representation.

He now is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 18.

