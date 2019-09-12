BP robbery suspect

The suspect in a Wednesday robbery at the BP gas station at U.S. 29 and Airport Road is described as a heavyset black man between 5 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet, 5 inches tall. 

Police say they are still looking for a man who robbed a Forest Lakes-area gas station early Wednesday.

According to Albemarle County police, a man walked into the BP gas station at U.S. 29 and Airport Road at about 4 a.m., brandished a weapon and demanded money from a cashier.

The suspect was described as a heavyset black man between 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 6 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a dark shirt and pants and a green and white baseball hat with the letter "A" on the front.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should contact police at (434) 872-4547.

