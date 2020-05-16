Larceny

Two people wearing hollowed-out watermelons are seen on security video from the Sheetz in Louisa.

 Louisa Police Department

Nearly everybody is wearing a face mask these days, following recommendations to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But despite everything seen in the past two months, the two melonheads who walked into the Louisa Sheetz on May 6 would have turned some heads.

The Louisa Police Department posted a news release on its Facebook page Saturday seeking information about two people who donned hollowed-out watermelons with holes cut out for their eyes and entered the store at 9:35 p.m. May 6.

The post asked for help locating the two people in connection to a larceny at the store, although it’s unclear what was allegedly stolen.

However, according to a dispatcher with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, one of the people in the photo was arrested earlier in the week. After inquiries from The Daily Progress, the post was updated to say an arrest has been made.

The dispatcher, who did not give their name, would not provide the name of the person arrested. The dispatcher said the arrest occurred “a few days ago” and that only one person was arrested. They did not say whether that person has been charged in connection to the alleged larceny or in any other crime.

Comments on the Facebook post were full of photos from other people who apparently had seen the duo elsewhere in town.

It’s unclear if police are searching for the other person from the photo. However, the post says that anyone with information on the two people or their whereabouts are asked to contact Officer Taylor at (540) 967-1234, to call Crime Solvers at 1 (800) 346-1466 or to visit louisatown.org/report-a-crime.

