Virginia State Police are looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Greene County on Sunday night.
The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police. A motorcyclist traveling north on U.S. 29 in Greene ran off the road and was ejected into the northbound travel lane. An older-model, maroon, two-door Toyota Solara struck the motorcyclist and then left the scene, police said.
The motorcyclist, a man, died at the scene, according to police.
After striking the motorcyclist, the Toyota stopped at the Sheetz on U.S. 29 in Ruckersville and then continued north. The car is missing a front wheel well and has a Virginia plate that may include the letters WPG, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation. State police are in the process of notifying the motorcyclist's next of kin.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the state police area office at (434) 293-3223 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
