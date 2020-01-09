The Charlottesville Police Department is warning residents about several recent incidents near the University of Virginia.
According to a news release, in December, a man entered an apartment through an unlocked window in the area of Preston Avenue. He is described as a 60-year-old white man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a thin build and a "beer belly" and thinning gray hair.
There have been various reports of a male in a gold minivan loitering in the area of 17th Street Northwest, Chancellor Street and Madison Avenue, according to the release. In one instance, he knocked on the door of a sorority house but did not gain entry. He is described as a 40- to 50-year-old white man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a long gray beard and thin build.
On Thursday, city officers responded to an alleged breaking and entering that was in progress on 14th Street Northwest.
According to the release, the victim said a white man knocked on the door and asked to come into the apartment. The resident refused and closed the door when the man tried to step inside. The man then tried to enter through another door. He is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches, with short blonde hair and a thin, non-athletic build.
The release did not state whether the incidents involve the same suspect. It stated that the department does not know if the incidents are related, and urged residents to remain vigilant and to dial 911 if immediate assistance is needed.
