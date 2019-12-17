New York City police spent much of Tuesday searching for a 14-year-old boy who jumped out of a car and ran off while being driven to a police station to talk with investigators about his role in the Dec. 11 death of 18-year-old St. Anne’s-Belfield graduate Tessa Majors.
Official police spokespersons did not confirm the incident, but major New York City newspapers and television news organizations widely reported it, citing unnamed police officials as sources.
According to the reports, the teenager was being driven by an adult — either a family member or an attorney — to meet voluntarily with police for questioning when he opened the car door at an intersection and ran off.
The 14-year-old is the second suspect in Majors’ death. A 13-year-old boy has been charged in her death and at least one other teen has been questioned in the killing. The 13-year-old in custody was scheduled to have a hearing in juvenile court Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said the 13-year-old admitted he was with the group that confronted Majors, but said he did not stab her.
Juveniles convicted in New York’s family courts can be sent to detention facilities until they are 21 and are often then released.
Majors, a Barnard College freshman, was fatally stabbed near the school's campus, which it shares with Columbia University. She died from wounds to the upper body, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.
Majors had entered the park near the Columbia University campus when police said she was confronted by a group of teenage boys who attempted to rob her and then stabbed her when she fought back.
She made her way out of the park and back to a Columbia University security guard station, where the guard contacted 911, according to police and the university. She was pronounced dead at a New York City hospital.
A police spokesman told The Daily Progress last week that the killing occurred at about 5:30 p.m., but police have since changed that time to just before 7 p.m.
Majors was a poet and musician, writing songs and playing bass guitar in the Charlottesville band Patient 0.
