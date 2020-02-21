Charlottesville officials are warning area residents about a scam call impersonating the city's utility billing office.

The caller identifies himself as a representative of the office and asks for account and credit card information, according to a press release.

Anyone receiving a call should hang up and call the city at (434) 970-3211.

Legitimate calls from the office will provide account information to customers and not ask for credit card information.

Scam victims are asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 977-9041.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments