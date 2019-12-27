Faculty and staff at Barnard College have been receiving “abhorrent and viciously racist" robocalls related to the killing of St. Anne’s-Belfield graduate Tessa Majors, according to a statement from Columbia University.
Majors was fatally stabbed on Dec. 11 near Barnard, an all-women’s school that shares a campus with Columbia.
Majors, an 18-year-old freshman at Barnard, died from wounds to the upper body, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.
Columbia said the calls have come from a “white supremacist group,” but did not name the group.
The university said it is working with the New York Police Department to block the caller.
Majors entered Morningside Park near campus around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, at which time police say she was confronted by a group of teenage boys who attempted to rob her and then stabbed her. She made her way out of the park and back to a Columbia University security guard station, and the guard contacted 911, according to police.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon. He is not believed to be the person who stabbed Majors. Two other juveniles have been questioned in connection with her killing, but have been released.
