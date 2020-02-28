A Scottsville woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2018 death of her daughter.
According to a news release from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office, Suzanne Ruth Mirsky was arrested Monday.
The charges came after a 13-month investigation into the December 2018 death of Kayla Mirsky, the 19-year-old daughter of Suzanne, according to the release.
Suzanne Mirsky also faces two counts of animal cruelty related to June 2019 incidents and four counts of felony child abuse for March and November 2018 incidents, according to online court records.
Mirsky is scheduled to appear in Fluvanna County Circuit Court on March 27.
