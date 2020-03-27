A Scottsville woman charged with second-degree murder in the 2018 death of her daughter will continue to be held without bond.
Suzanne Ruth Mirsky has been held behind bars since she was arrested last month by the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s department.
Friday, she was denied bond during a hearing in Fluvanna County Circuit Court, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Haislip.
Mirsky originally had been set to be arraigned on Friday, but Haislip said that the defense and prosecution agreed to delay the arraignment because of the complicated nature of the charges.
Mirsky appeared via video Friday, as many hearings throughout the state have sought in the last two weeks to minimize human contact and the threat of contracting COVID-19.
An order issued on March 12 by the Supreme Court of Virginia allows state courts a degree of leeway for how to hold their hearings amid the pandemic, resulting in a variety of hearings either being postponed or transitioned to contactless video options. The order expires on April 6. It is unclear whether the timeframe will be expanded.
Mirsky was charged after a 13-month investigation into the December 2018 death of Kayla Mirsky, her 19-year-old daughter, according to a February press release from the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office.
Mirsky also faces two counts of animal cruelty related to June 2019 incidents and four counts of felony child abuse for incidents in March and November of 2018, according to online court records.
Mirsky is scheduled to appear in Fluvanna County Circuit Court at 10 a.m. on April 10.
