A Scottsville woman charged with the murder of her daughter has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Suzanne Ruth Mirsky was arrested by the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office in February and initially charged with second-degree murder.

The charges came after a 13-month investigation into the December 2018 death of Kayla Mirsky, the 19-year-old daughter of Suzanne, according to the release.

According to online court documents, Mirsky accepted a plea agreement on June 22 in Fluvanna County Circuit Court, which downgraded the second-degree murder charge to involuntary manslaughter. 

Two counts of animal cruelty related to June 2019 incidents and two counts of felony child abuse also were dropped, according to online court records, although she also pleaded guilty to two separate child abuse charges.

Mirsky is set to be sentenced Sept. 25 in Fluvanna County Circuit Court.

