The University of Virginia sent out a community alert Sunday about a sexual assault on Grounds involving multiple male suspects.

According to the alert, a sexual assault occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday in a residence hall and was reported to staff Sunday afternoon.

The survivor indicated that she was sexually assaulted by multiple men who are known to her, according to the alert. The report indicated that several people unknown to the survivor may have participated in the assault in some manner, as well.

University police are investigating, according to the alert. No suspect information was provided.

