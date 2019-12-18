A Spotsylvania man has been sentenced to five life sentences on a slew of convictions related to raping a child after Louisa County authorities uncovered what they described as a “den of hell.”
Raymond W. Harry Jr., 35, was sentenced this week as part of a plea agreement, according to a news release. He pleaded guilty to four counts of rape of a child, one count of forcible sodomy and 50 counts of production of child pornography, for which he received five life sentences plus 100 years in prison.
The investigation began after Harry was arrested in Louisa County in October 2018 for transporting a large amount of methamphetamine, according to the release from the Louisa Commonwealth's Attorney's office. Harry called his sister from the Central Virginia Regional Jail and asked her to enter his RV and delete all data from his phones and email accounts.
After turning on Harry’s electronic devices, his sister uncovered images and videos of him sexually abusing a child, according to the commonwealth. She informed his father, who reported the crimes to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.
Harry moved his RV from Spotsylvania to Louisa County and through joint efforts, law enforcement officers located the RV and rescued the child on Dec. 1, 2018. After Harry was arrested, officials searched the vehicle and found a “den of hell,” which contained numerous cell phones, digital media storage devices, drugs, drug paraphernalia and guns, according to the release.
Virginia State Police and Internet Crimes Against Children forensic examiners reviewed all of the digital media, uncovering photos and videos of rape and sexual abuse in Harry’s RV and other places he stayed.
In the release, Rusty McGuire, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Louisa County, described the case as “one of the vilest and most disgusting cases” he had seen in 20 years.
“The defendant stole the child’s innocence and we are happy the court appropriately sentenced the thief to five mandatory life sentences and an additional 100 years of mandatory time in prison,” McGuire wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.