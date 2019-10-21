BATON ROUGE, La. — A University of Alabama student from Crozet has pleaded not guilty to calling in a bomb threat to Louisiana State University's stadium during a football game.
The Advocate reports 19-year-old Connor Bruce Croll pleaded not guilty Monday. He was charged Friday with communicating false information, a felony with a maximum 20-year sentence.
Booking records says Baton Rouge police received a call during the game between LSU and the University of Florida stating there was a bomb at Tiger Stadium.
Records say the call was traced back to Croll and he was arrested by University of Alabama police.
Police say Croll acknowledged making the threat in an attempt to interrupt the game because a friend was in danger of losing a "large bet."
Croll's next court appearance is in January.
