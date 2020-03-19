Richard Eugene Moore Jr.

An Afton man has been charged after a complaint of sexual battery.

Richard Eugene Moore Jr., 52, a therapist at Encompass Therapy, was arrested Wednesday after a police investigation and charged with sexual battery, a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to Albemarle County police.

On Feb. 10, police received a complaint of a sexual battery that took place at Encompass Therapy in Albemarle. 

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call county police Detective Chuck Marshall at (434) 296-5807.

