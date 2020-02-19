A third teen has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of St. Anne’s-Belfield graduate Tessa Majors, according to New York media reports.
CNN reported that a 14-year-old turned himself in to New York police on Wednesday morning.
The unnamed teen faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery, CNN reported. He will be arraigned later Wednesday and charged as an adult, but would face juvenile sentencing guidelines.
Majors, a freshman at Barnard College, was fatally stabbed near the college’s campus on Dec. 11.
She entered Morningside Park near the campus around 7:30 p.m., at which time police say she was confronted by a group of teenage boys who attempted to rob her and then stabbed her. She made her way out of the park and back to a Columbia University security guard station, where the guard contacted 911, according to police.
She died at a nearby hospital from wounds to the upper body, according to the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.
Rashaun Weaver, 14, was arrested Friday night and is charged as an adult with one count of intentional murder and one count of felony murder. He also faces four robbery counts.
Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has said officials believe Weaver is the person who stabbed Majors.
His arraignment is set to occur Wednesday, according to previous reports.
At a memorial service in Charlottesville in December, friends and family remembered Majors as independent, loyal and creative.
