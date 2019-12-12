Luis Garcia

 Greene County Sheriff's Office

A Madison County man and two Greene County men are facing a slew of charges stemming from a Nov. 21 sexual assault in Barboursville. 

Luis Angel Garcia Jr., 24, of Madison County, Shaquille O’Mar Webb, 25, and Tyler Wade Burley, 22, both of Greene County, face a variety of charges, according to a news release.

Garcia and Burley face one count each of rape by force and forcible sodomy. Webb faces one count of forcible sodomy.

The men are being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the arrests by the Albemarle County Police Department and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement task force.

