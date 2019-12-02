A three-day jury trial has been scheduled for a Charlottesville man accused of killing a young homeless man.

Allan Ray Via is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Cody Jason Cappel, also of Charlottesville. Via also is charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The trial will begin May 5 in Albemarle County Circuit Court, according to court records.

Police said they believe Via and Cappel both were living in tents along the trail that runs along the Rivanna River near the Peter Jefferson Parkway.

Cappel’s body was found May 16 along the trail near the Peter Jefferson Parkway access point, behind Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. Police said Cappel had been shot several times.

