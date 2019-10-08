A trial for an Albemarle County doctor charged with sexually assaulting patients has been delayed until 2020.
Dr. Mark Hormuz Dean was arrested in January 2018 and has been accused of sexual assault by 10 women who were his patients at the Albemarle Pain Management Associates Clinic between 2011 and 2017.
He currently faces four separate trials in Albemarle County Circuit Court, the first of which is expected to last five days and begins on Jan. 27. The trial initially was set for April, but has been delayed twice after Dean waived his right to a speedy trial.
A second trial that was on the October docket call now is expected to receive a new trial date in February.
Dean currently faces 13 charges in the two trials that have so far been set: two counts of rape, two counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, four counts of object sexual penetration and one count of abduction. Trial dates for Dean’s other cases have not been set.
