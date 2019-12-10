Two Charlottesville men have been arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor following an investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department.

Raymond Kemp, 42, and Tyler Moody, 20, are each charged in Albemarle County with two felony counts of solicitation of a minor, according to a news release from ACPD.

The two men were charged as the result of an undercover online investigation targeting people who use the internet to prey on and exploit children, according to police.

Both men currently are being held at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to a county spokeswoman. No bond hearings have been set, according to court records.

