Two kittens have died after Louisa County authorities said they were thrown from the window of a vehicle.
At 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, the Louisa Sheriff's Office was told that a white man was driving a pickup truck eastbound on U.S. 33 near a reservoir and throwing the kittens from the vehicle. In a statement, authorities did not list the make or model of the pickup but described it as older, small and primer gray in color.
Animal control officers were able to find the approximately 6-week-old kittens, though one was dead in the roadway. The second cat was alive but perished on the way to a veterinarian.
The statement did not say what crime the person could have committed. An animal cruelty conviction can result in a Class 6 felony, jail time, a fine and a ban on keeping pets.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (540) 967-1234.