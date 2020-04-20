This story has been updated to correct the time of the alleged shooting.
Two Albemarle County men have been arrested in a Sunday morning shooting that sent another man to the hospital, according to Charlottesville police.
Authorities said officers responded to a call of gunshots in the 800 block of Cherry Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man, whom police did not identify, was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
Police arrested Jalen Fitch, 20, and Domineek Parker, 28, both of Albemarle.
Fitch is charged with attempted malicious wounding and illegal concealment of a firearm. He is currently scheduled for an April 27 hearing in Charlottesville General District Court, according to court records.
Parker is charged with being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled for a June 11 hearing in the same court.
Both suspects currently are being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
