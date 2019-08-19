Two more men have been convicted on charges stemming from a 2017 slaying in Louisa County.
The Louisa County Circuit Court on Monday finalized the convictions of Brandon Wood and Justin Peters as accessories after the fact to the murder of Sean Houchens, of Bumpass. Peters is from Ruther Glen, according to court records; Wood's residence could not be determined before press time.
The court in January convicted Clifford "Peter" Wood III, of Louisa, of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He has been sentenced to life in prison.
Peters is the former boyfriend of one of Clifford Wood's daughters, and Brandon Wood is Clifford Wood's son, according to prosecutors.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Clifford Wood went to his mistress's residence with Brandon Wood and Peters, according to authorities.
Clifford Wood had sent his mistress intimidating text messages about men at her house, according to the commonwealth, and when he arrived, Clifford Wood encountered Houchens and shot him four times.
The three men fled the scene, authorities said, and Clifford Wood threw his phone and pistol into a cornfield in Hanover County and abandoned his car at a hotel in Doswell. He fled to Tennessee with the assistance of his wife, Wendy Wood. He eluded capture for 10 days before being located and apprehended in Virginia on Sept. 11, 2017.
A Tennessee jury has convicted Wendy Wood of accessory after the fact to murder.
"Crime does not pay, and it’s tragic that Clifford Wood took his own family down with him," Robert M. Wood, Louisa deputy commonwealth's attorney, said in a news release Monday. "Two of his family members are now felons because of their actions in trying to help him avoid justice.”
Peters pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months, with 12 months suspended for time served, according to court information.
Brandon Wood has not yet been sentenced, according to court information.