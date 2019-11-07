Two men were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center Thursday evening after a reported shooting in Albemarle County.
According to a news release, Albemarle County police officers responded to a call for a shooting at 2234 Commonwealth Drive, near Granite Park Apartments, at around 6:15 p.m on Thursday.
Police did not identify a suspect, but said they believe there is no threat to the community at this time.
The investigation remains active, according to the release, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Please call CrimeStoppers at (434) 977-4000 with any information related to this incident.
