The post-Thanksgiving shopping season provides more opportunities for theft of holiday packages left in cars and on porches, police warn.

Two Albemarle County teens face a slew of charges for allegedly stealing packages from several area residences.

Alyssa Summers and Heather Snow, both 18 and of Albemarle County, each is charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, trespassing, 13 counts of misdemeanor larceny and one count of felony grand larceny, according to court records

The arrests came after Albemarle County Police Department officers responded to a report of packages stolen in the Carriage Hill neighborhood, according to a news release.

The women turned themselves in and are being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The two women later told police they targeted Carriage Hill, Ivy Garden Apartments, Turtle Creek Condominiums and the 14th Street area of Charlottesville.

Anyone who expected a package to be delivered on Monday and did not receive one is asked to contact (434) 977-9041 to file a report that could be related to the case.

