Updated on April 20, 2020
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking for a Toyota 4Runner in connection with a felony hit and run.
Police said Monday that the victim of the hit and run was a bicyclist and that the person was hospitalized with injuries.
According to a news release from the department, the incident occurred at 4 p.m. Saturday on Dudley Mountain Road, at Red Hill Road.
The sought vehicle has damage to the driver's-side mirror and headlight.
It is described as a silver or gray 2000s model Toyota 4Runner that has been slightly lowered from its factory height. Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers@albemarle.org or (434) 977-4000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.