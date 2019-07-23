TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE: University of Virginia officials said Tuesday night that UVa police investigated the alleged attack and determined that the report was false. The complainant admitted the report was false on Tuesday, university officials said. UVa police will consult with the Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney to determine if charges will be filed, officials said.
The University of Virginia Police Department is searching for more information after an alleged attempted abduction and forcible fondling incident took place Saturday evening near the university.
According to the department, at 7:41 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of 180 Copeley Road for a report of an attempted abduction and forcible fondling.
Multiple suspects fled the area in a dark blue Honda Civic that has damage on the front driver's side, police said. The vehicle was last seen headed toward Emmet Street.
The incident took place near a daycare, but the victim was not a juvenile, according to police. The victim is not associated with UVa.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call UVa police at (434) 924-7166.