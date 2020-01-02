The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting near the University of Virginia on Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m., city and university police responded to 11 Elliewood Ave. for a report of gunshots, according to a community alert sent by UVa.
Patrons leaving a bar at that location reported a subject wearing a mask firing a shot inside the bar. There were no reported victims at the scene, but shortly after 1 a.m., a woman walked into the UVa emergency room with a gunshot wound that she had received at the previously reported location. The victim has no affiliation with UVa, according to the community alert.
City police spokesman Tyler Hawn said the incident appears to be isolated in nature and no suspects have been arrested at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the city police at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
