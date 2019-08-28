Albemarle County will begin the Crozet Master Plan update process with a public workshop on the document at the Albemarle High School cafeteria next month. 

The Master Plan update will become part of the county's Comprehensive Plan, its overall guiding document and will steer decisions about land use, transportation and parks in Crozet.

From September through December, the county will host a series of community conversations and workshops about the update.

Focus area and topic-specific workshops will begin in January and will be informed by community input during the first round of meetings. The forums are open to the general public.

The kickoff session will run from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sept. 9. Questions or comments can be sent to county Neighborhood Planner Andrew Knuppel at aknuppel@albemarle.org.

