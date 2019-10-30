The Daily Progress newsroom staff voted on Wednesday to form a union as The Blue Ridge NewsGuild. The unit will represent reporters, photographers and page designers at The Progress. It will not include the editorial department, which produces the opinion page, or managers in the newsroom.
The local guild is a unit of the Washington-Baltimore NewsGuild, which is part of the Communications Workers of America. The group notified management of their plans with a mission statement, letter to coworkers and a news release on Oct. 14.
The group cited concerns about benefits, pay and a desire to have “a seat at the table” in the materials.
