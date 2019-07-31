Starting next week, the county will begin repaving work at Darden Towe Park. The project will include the parking lots and roads within the park, and is scheduled to be completed in early October.
The park, located off of Route 20, will remain open, but beginning Monday, users will need to negotiate paving crews. The work is being staged to maintain access to the park and some parking throughout the repaving.
Users are asked to follow signs, cones, and barriers that will be placed in the park by pavers and to plan for minor delays when attending events or games.
The work will occur Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..