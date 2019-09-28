In September 1959, Elizabeth Taylor looked out of her window at the nearby Venable School and decided it would be where her 6-year-old son would spend his first year in school.
It wouldn’t be easy. Venable was an all-white school at a time when the Charlottesville school board and Virginia legislature were fighting in federal court to enforce the state’s long-standing laws forbidding blacks and whites from attending school together.
It was the first year that city schools reopened after being shuttered in 1958 during Massive Resistance to federal court desegregation orders. It was also the year that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the local schools’ pupil placement board, which had limited the number of African Americans admitted into white schools, had no authority.
“I read in the newspaper, in The Daily Progress, that parents needed to go the nearest school and register their children. I could look at Venable School from my home so I just went down there and registered,” Taylor recalled at a celebration of the 60th Anniversary of the Charlottesville Twelve desegregating Venable and Lane High School. “It was right out of my door and [the all-black] Jefferson School was a mile or more away.”
Taylor said she was aware of the social issues involved but said her concern was education.
“I was looking at it strictly as getting my son the best education,” she said. “The black students would get further behind as they went through the schools compared to those in white schools and education was what was on my mind.”
Taylor’s son, Charles “Alex-Zan” Alexander, was one of the Charlottesville Twelve, the first dozen African American students to desegregate Venable School and Lane High School.
Taylor and other parents of the Charlottesville Twelve, including longtime civil rights champions Eugene and Lorraine Williams, were honored at the Saturday celebration held at Buford Middle School.
Taylor was the only parent able to attend but all received kudos from their children and others in the community. A commemorative sundial designed for the Buford Middle School Schoolyard Garden will honor the parents who fought the system by enrolling their children in white schools.
“A lot of people call us students heroes but we were just kids. The real heroes were our parents,” said Alexander, who served as master of ceremonies. “They were the ones who stood up.”
Other members of the Charlottesville Twelve who attended the celebration echoed Alexander’s sentiments.
“I was only 9 years old. I didn’t encounter any hostility among my classmates and I was unaware of the things going on with politicians and the general feelings of the time,” said Sandra Wicks Lewis, one of the dozen who also attended Venable School.
Lewis said she recently spent time on the internet viewing videos of Virginia elected officials, local officials and photographs from the period and came away with a different point of view.
“There was a lot of hatred in those speeches. After viewing those I thought to myself ‘what were my parents thinking?’ They put me out in that! Their 9-year-old!” she laughed. “But I never really had communication with my parents about it was all about. In those days, parents didn’t have to give much explanation. They just said ‘this year you’ll go to school at Venable.’”
Lewis said she noticed something else looking at the old photographs.
“I learned a lot about the parents and the spirit of that day. The kids were walking into a school building and looking straight ahead but the parents —and most of them were mothers — were walking with their heads way high,” she said.
“The reason they were putting their children into that on that day was because they knew what they were doing was the right thing. And they were people of faith,” she said. “It was a great day for the parents. Even the kids were taking it seriously.”
At Jackson Burley High School, which served black students in the city and Albemarle County, students were well aware of the parental effort.
“We didn’t know the Venable students, but we know the high school students trying to get into Lane,” recalled Ann Wicks Carter, who was a senior at Jackson P. Burley. “When the students were accepted the word ran the hallways ‘they got in!’”
For many in the African American community, it was a pivotal event. Carter recalled a timeline dating back to 1619 when the first Africans were brought into Virginia as indentured servants and 1660 when the colony officially recognized slavery.
In 1796, the commonwealth passed laws requiring education of all persons except for African Americans. In 1805, legislation made it illegal to teach reading, writing and arithmetic to enslaved African Americans.
Over the decades, other laws made it illegal for any white person to teach blacks and even made it illegal for free blacks to learn reading, writing and arithmetic.
“The effort of the Charlottesville Twelve was not because there was anything inherently wrong with our schools, but the fact that we were denied our rights,” Carter said.
For Ronald Woodfolk, who with his twin brother Roland entered Venable School, the fight for desegregation and civil rights brought opportunity and a bright future. But he says the rise in racial tensions across the country; greed and lack of emphasis on education are sources of concern.
“I feel things are trying to move backward in some ways,” Woodfolk said. “I don’t want what’s going on today to be the new normal. People don’t seem to understand the value of education and that it prepares you for the future you want. Don’t let other people steal your dreams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.