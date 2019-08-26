Piedmont Virginia Community College will be open Monday after a Sunday night online threat was found to be unsubstantiated.
According to a post on PVCC's website, college officials found out Sunday about an anonymous internet post that threatened the campus. Local, state and college law enforcement investigated and determined the threat was not valid.
Though the threat was not real, officials said there will be extra patrols by Albemarle County Police on Monday.
"PVCC Police and all local and state law enforcement are focusing on the safety of the students, faculty and staff," the post said.
Suspicious activity can be reported to police at 911 or PVCC Police directly at (434) 961-5319.