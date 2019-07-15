The man who murdered Heather Heyer and injured more than 30 others during a violent white nationalist rally was formally sentenced to life in prison plus 419 years on Monday.
James Alex Fields Jr., 22, was convicted in Charlottesville Circuit Court in December of 10 charges, including the first-degree murder of Heyer, after he traveled from his Ohio home to a rally in Charlottesville and then consciously drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters after the Aug. 12, 2017, rally was broken up by police.
After two days of deliberation in December, a jury recommended life in prison plus 419 years and $480,000 in fines. Charlottesville Judge Richard E. Moore upheld that recommended sentence Monday and said he found it to be a proper display of justice
The full breakdown of Fields’ sentence is: life in prison and a $100,000 fine for the first-degree murder conviction; 70 years and a $70,000 fine for each of the five aggravated malicious wounding charges; 20 years in prison and pay $10,000 in fines for the three malicious wounding convictions; and nine years for the hit-and-run conviction.
Fields already is serving multiple life sentences after accepting a plea agreement in his federal hate crimes case. Last month, he was sentenced to 29 life sentences, 28 of which are running concurrently. The state sentence will run consecutively to his federal sentence.