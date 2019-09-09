James Alex Fields Jr.

James Alex Fields Jr.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

James Alex Fields Jr. must pay more than $75,000 in restitution to some of the victims of the Aug. 12, 2017, car attack, according to federal court records.

In June, Fields, 22, was sentenced to 29 life sentences for hate crime charges resulting from the car attack, which killed Heather Heyer and injured dozens.

At sentencing, the court noted that, as part of his plea agreement, Fields agreed to pay restitution for his criminal conduct, but deferred a ruling on the amount of restitution to be ordered.

On Monday, the court released the restitution agreement, listing the amount some of the survivors would receive. Identified only by their initials, four defendants are to receive restitution ranging from $3,547.04 to $59,973. In total, Fields must pay $75,800.04 in restitution.

According to the agreement, all of the victims were informed by the U.S. attorney’s office of their rights to seek restitution. After obtaining all of the relevant requests and providing discovery to the defense, the parties reached an agreement to resolve the restitution amounts.

Restitution will be paid to the clerk of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia and will then be distributed to the victims.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments