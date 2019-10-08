Body found in Market Street Park

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Charlottesville police stand at the scene where a body was discovered early Tuesday morning in Market Street Park.

Police are investigating the death of a man found by a passerby in Market Street Park on Tuesday morning, but say there does not appear to have been any foul play.

The body was discovered shortly before 7 a.m., according to officials. It was initially reported as a cardiac arrest.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that the deceased was a local man with no fixed address, authorities said.  

Investigators are looking into the cause of the man’s death. They have not released the man’s identity pending notification of his family.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments