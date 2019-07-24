Virginia State Police have identified the man killed Monday night when his moped was struck in the rear by a car in Gordonsville.
Thomas J. Carter, 55, of Gordonsville, died in the 10:15 p.m. crash at the intersection of High Street and West Baker Street, according to state police.
Carter was traveling north on High Street when his Yamaha moped was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta also traveling north on High Street, police said. Carter, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off the moped.
The driver of the car, James T. Miller, 56, of Barboursville, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and charges are pending, state police said.