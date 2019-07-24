Virginia State Police have identified the man killed Monday night when his moped was struck in the rear by a car in Gordonsville.

Thomas J. Carter, 55, of Gordonsville, died in the 10:15 p.m. crash at the intersection of High Street and West Baker Street, according to state police.

Carter was traveling north on High Street when his Yamaha moped was hit by a 2013 Ford Fiesta also traveling north on High Street, police said. Carter, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off the moped.

The driver of the car, James T. Miller, 56, of Barboursville, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash and charges are pending, state police said.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments