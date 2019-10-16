A Greene County couple overcame one-in-1,530,000 odds to win $5 million in a Virginia Lottery scratch-off game.
William and Lucille Shifflett, of Stanardsville, won big scratch when the Virginia Lottery 5 Million Dollar Payday scratch ticket they purchased turned out to be one of the game’s big winners.
“I didn’t know what it was,” Shifflett said, adding that he showed the ticket another customer inside Payton’s Grocery, in Stanardsville.
“He said, ‘You won $5 million! I said, ‘you’re crazy!’” Shifflett said.
It may have been crazy, but it was true, lottery officials said. The Shifflett ticket is the first of four $5 million prizes to be won, leaving three more to be claimed.
The couple chose to take a cash payout of $3.28 million before taxes rather than the full $5 million over 30 years.
The 5 Million Dollar Payday game is one of dozens of games played with scratch-off tickets offered by the Virginia Lottery. Besides the $5 million top prizes, second places prizes of $200,000 are also available.
Proceeds from lottery sales are used to pay for public education across the state. In fiscal year 2019 the lottery generated $650 million for school uses across the state. Unclaimed prizes are used for low-interest loans for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.
