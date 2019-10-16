A Greene County man faces five felony charges of soliciting a minor in Florida.
Haden Thomas Wilson, 26, of Standardsville, is charged with five counts of computer solicitation of a juvenile, according to a Wednesday press release.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, just outside of Tampa, Florida, contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office about the contact, the release says.
The Greene County and Albemarle County Internet Crimes Against Children units investigated the crime and arrested Wilson, authorities said.
He is being held without bond at the Albemarle County Jail.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Jason Tooley with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 985-2222 or Detective Mike Wells with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.
