All Greene County Transit responsibilities and obligations for operating have been transferred to to Jaunt, Inc.
Jaunt has been actively working with Greene County and Greene County Transit for the past several months to ensure a successful transition of operations. Jaunt is taking over service operations, human resource management, public outreach and engagement, grant management, asset management and financial responsibility, and GCT employees will become Jaunt employees.
According to a news release, at this time there are no plans for service changes or expansion to Greene County Transit’s current offerings. The two entities will work on how to proceed with the planning of service changes and/or new services.
“I’m thrilled with the opportunities this transition presents,” said Jaunt CEO Brad Sheffield in the release. “With Greene County Transit’s strong identity, history, and commitment to their community, I am confident that together we will do great things for our region.”
The Greene County Board of Supervisors will receive quarterly updates from Jaunt.
