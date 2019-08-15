Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN ALBEMARLE COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... EAST CENTRAL AUGUSTA COUNTY IN WESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 815 PM EDT. * AT 724 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CRIMORA, OR 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF WAYNESBORO, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 10 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. THIS STORM HAS A HISTORY OF PRODUCING LARGE HAIL NEAR NEW HOPE. IMPACT...DAMAGING WINDS WILL CAUSE SOME TREES AND LARGE BRANCHES TO FALL. THIS COULD INJURE THOSE OUTDOORS, AS WELL AS DAMAGE HOMES AND VEHICLES. ROADWAYS MAY BECOME BLOCKED BY DOWNED TREES. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. UNSECURED LIGHT OBJECTS MAY BECOME PROJECTILES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CROZET, CRIMORA, NEW HOPE, GREENWOOD AND HERMITAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH