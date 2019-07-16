Man, it's a hot one.
If it feels like you're seven inches from the midday sun, it's the fault of a mix of humidity and high temperatures that will push the heat index -- sort of the summer version of winter's wind chill -- up to and possibly past 100 degrees today.
The National Weather Service predicts it will heat up, but it won't cool down for a few days as the region joins the heat wave roasting much of the country east of the Mississippi River.
Forecasts call for high temperatures of 94 degrees today with highs in the 90s on Wednesday and creeping up close to 100 by the weekend.
Similar temperatures are forecast as far north as Michigan and as far west as Salt Lake City, Utah.
To make matters worse, possibly damaging thunderstorms fueled by heat and tropical moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry could result pop up in the afternoon and through the next two days.
"Heat indices around 100 degrees are possible during the afternoon and early evening hours," the weather service warned in a hazardous weather statement for the region. "Increasing heat and tropical moisture may result in thunderstorms capable of producing a few damaging wind gusts or isolated instances of flooding."
The weather service warns that the same weather pattern can be expected Wednesday and Thursday. Friday could be even worse.
"Dangerous heat and humidity are likely Friday through Sunday across the entire area," the service advises. "Heat indices around 105 to 110 degrees are possible during the afternoon and evening hours each day, especially in the Valleys and east of the Blue Ridge Mountains."
Meteorologists warn that the predictions could prove perilous if they come to pass.
"If the prolonged heat and humidity is realized, it will become a significant threat to anyone exposed to the heat for an extended period of time," the advisory states.