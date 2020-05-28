RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the state has 41,401 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 1,152 from the 40,249 reported Wednesday.
Overall case numbers are increasing as more people are being tested. Meanwhile, VDH data show the percent of positive results are continuing a decline that started in the middle of April.
Locally, the percent of positive results have continued to grow. Currently, the Thomas Jefferson Health District is reporting a 5.9% positivity rate for PCR tests in the seven-day moving average, with a slight uptick in positivity rates since yesterday's report.
The 41,401 cases include 39,393 confirmed cases and 2,008 probable cases. Also, there are 1,338 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,236 confirmed and 102 probable. That's an increase of 57 from the 1,281 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The TJHD has reported that there are 10 new reported COVID-19 cases in the region it covers, for a total of 480 cases.
Albemarle County continues to have the highest case count, with 170 cases. Charlottesville now has 102 reported cases, Fluvanna County has 88 reported cases, followed by Louisa County which has 76 reported cases. Greene County and Nelson County have the lowest case counts in the TJHD, at 28 and 16, respectively.
Nelson County is the only locality within the TJHD that has not reported any fatalities.
Most of the TJHD's cases are in people between the ages of 30-39 (17.5%), followed by people between the ages of 50-59 (15.0%). 14.0% of the region's cases have been found in people between the ages of 40-49, while 13.1% of cases are in people 80 and older.
VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.7%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
73.7% of the TJHD's fatalities have been reported in people 80 and over.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 10,503 and 371 deaths.
VDH said there are 342 outbreaks in the state, 197 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 755 of the state's 1,338 deaths attributed to the virus.
There are now eight outbreaks of COVID-19 in the TJHD, with 137 cases associated with the outbreaks.
There are four outbreaks in long-term care facilities, followed by two in congregate settings and one each in a correctional facility and an educational setting.
The outbreak at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail is still listed, after four staff members tested positive in early March. Those workers have been cleared by their primary care providers to return to work.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
According to data provided by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are 1,026 confirmed COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state, while a total of 5,472 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized and discharged.
The VHHA reports that 627 ventilators are in use in Virginia hospitals with 2,949 ventilators on-hand. Also, there are 4,080 hospital beds available.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Paul Whelan contributed to this report.
