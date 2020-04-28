April 28 update
RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that Virginia has 14,339 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 804 over the 13,535 reported Monday.

The 14,339 cases included 13,794 confirmed and 545 probable cases. Also, there are 492 COVID-19 deaths in the state — 487 confirmed and 5 probable.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 82,753 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,165 hospitalizations.

TJHD Stats

As of 4 p.m. yesterday, the Thomas Jefferson Health District reported 258 COVID-19 cases in the region it covers. On Wednesday, they will be launching a new, interactive dashboard that will be updated daily with locality and district demographics. 

Test results by health district

The TJHD has fallen to the ninth-most tests completed in the commonwealth, with 3,060 results.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,278. Fairfax County has 114 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities - Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County - don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

- Paul Whelan

