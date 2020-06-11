The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 52,647 — an increase of 470 from the 52,177 reported Wednesday.
The 52,647 cases include 50,275 confirmed cases and 2,372 probable cases. Also, there are 1,520 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,413 confirmed and 107 probable. That's an increase of 6 from the 1,514 reported Wednesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Locally, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the area. There are now 669 total cases in the health district, with 78 hospitalizations and 19 fatalities reported.
Albemarle County continues to have the most cases out of the TJHD's localities, with 269 cases. 22 people have been hospitalized and eight fatalities have been reported.
Nelson County is the only locality in the TJHD to not report any fatalities or hospitalizations. It also has the least amount of cases in the TJHD, with 18 cases.
The city of Charlottesville has the region's second-most amount of cases, as 144 cases have been reported, along with 15 hospitalizations and three fatalities.
Fluvanna County has 98 cases, with 24 hospitalizations and six fatalities.
Louisa County has 95 cases, 11 hospitalizations and one fatality reported.
Greene County has 45 cases, six hospitalizations and one fatality reported.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard show the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 8.9% as of Sunday, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That's down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
Meanwhile, in the TJHD, the current seven-day positivity rate for PCR tests sits at 6.8%; a slight increase from yesterday's rate (6.1%).
In total, 12,237 PCR tests have been performed in the TJHD. When combined with the numer of serological tests, the health district has performed 13,695 testing encounters.
A PCR test looks for the presence of active virus particles in a patient, while a serological test looks for the presence of antibodies.
In the TJHD, the data shows that the majority of the region's cases have been found in adults between the ages of 20 and 59 (63.3%). The majority of the region's hospitalizations have been in adults between the ages of 50 and 80+ (84.6%). The majority of deaths in the district have been found in adults 80 and older (73.7%).
VDH data shows most cases (79.9%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.5%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 12,812 and 418 deaths.
VDH said there are 410 outbreaks in the state, 224 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 858 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.
There are now 13 outbreaks occurring in the TJHD; an increase from yesterday's outbreak count. Of those 13 outbreaks, 176 cases are associated with an outbreak.
Six outbreaks have been reported in congregate settings, while four outbreaks were reported in long-term care facilities across the area. Two outbreaks have been reported in correctional facilities. Only one outbreak has been reported in an educational setting.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
