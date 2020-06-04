The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 47,856 — an increase of 851 from the 46,905 reported Wednesday.
While total cases rise, the seven-day average for percent of positive test results was at 10.6% as of Monday, which is down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19. The 10.6% is a slight uptick from the 10.5% reported for Sunday.
Across the region covered by the Thomas Jefferson Health District, the current seven-day positivity rate for PCR testing has hovered around 6%. Today, it sits at 6.1% with 10,342 PCR testing encounters performed across the region.
The 47,856 cases reported Thursday include 45,620 confirmed cases and 2,236 probable cases. Also, there are 1,445 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,338 confirmed and 107 probable. That's an increase of 17 from the 1,428 reported Sunday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Seventeen new cases were reported in the TJHD this morning, bringing the total to 573 cases. 72 people have been hospitalized.
VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in adults between the ages of 20 and 69. The majority of deaths (76.7%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
In the TJHD, around 72.6% of cases have been found in adults between the ages of 20-69. 11.2% of the region's cases have been in people 80 and older.
The majority of the region's deaths have been in people 80 and older (73.7%).
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 11,815 and 403 deaths.
VDH said there are 378 outbreaks in the state, 217 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 816 of the state's deaths attributed to the virus.
Of those outbreaks, 10 are in the TJHD. 157 cases have been associated with outbreaks across the region, while 45 healthcare workers have been infected with COVID-19.
Yesterday, it was reported that there is an outbreak at the Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women. According to the Department of Corrections's COVID-19 site, eight inmates have been diagnosed, while there are now two staff members with active infections.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
