RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that the state has 25,070 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 989 over the 24,081 reported Sunday.
The 25,070 cases include 23,889 confirmed cases and 1,181 probable cases. There are 850 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 801 confirmed and 26 probable; an increase of 23 total deaths from the 827 reported Sunday.
The VDH said 167,758 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Virginians. Of those tests, there have been 149,436 unique people tested. There have been 3,300 total hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 3,278 are confirmed patients with COVID-19 and 22 are probable cases.
For more information on how the VDH calculates the number of tests performed, more information can be found here.
Locally, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has reported that there have been six new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in the region. There are a total of 351 cases, with 13 fatalities. 62 hospitalizations have been reported.
Albemarle County has the most cases in the region, at 123. There are 68 cases in Charlottesville, 79 cases in Fluvanna County, 15 in Greene County, 56 in Louisa County and 10 in Nelson County.
As of Friday, May 8, the TJHD COVID-19 Data Portal now lists information about the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. The data will be updated once a week. One outbreak has been reported at the ACRJ in staff members. The outbreak was reported in mid-April, in four staff members.
According to Martin Kumer, superintendent of ACRJ, the four staff members who were diagnosed are support staff members from the same department who did not have contact with inmates as part of their duties.
Four outbreaks have been reported in the TJHD, with 114 cases associated with the outbreaks. Three are in long-term care centers, with the fourth being the aforementioned ACRJ outbreak.34 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Across the state, there are 271 total outbreaks with 5,625 associated cases. 1,823 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The majority of Virginia's outbreaks (160) have been reported at long-term care facilities. There have been 62 outbreaks in congregate settings, 21 in correctional facilities, 21 in healthcare settings and seven in educational settings.
In April, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
